Toni M. Venton, 73, of Fulton died Saturday July 25, 2020 at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney. She was born in Fulton the daughter of the late James Ives and Julia (Cozart) Youngs. Toni retired from Oswego County Industries as the facilitator. She is survived by her sons Rob Venton of Fulton, Todd (Catherine) Venton of Brighton, Ontario, grandchildren Alisha, Charlotte, Jack and great grandson Ben. Private burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 W. 2nd. St. Fulton.