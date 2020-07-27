Toni M. Venton, 73, of Fulton died Saturday July 25, 2020 at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney. She was born in Fulton the daughter of the late James Ives and Julia (Cozart) Youngs. Toni retired from Oswego County Industries as the facilitator. She is survived by her sons Rob Venton of Fulton, Todd (Catherine) Venton of Brighton, Ontario, grandchildren Alisha, Charlotte, Jack and great grandson Ben. Private burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 W. 2nd. St. Fulton.
News Now
Most Popular
Articles
- Harborquest 2020: Opening Day Clue
- Harborfest 2020 clue: Wednesday, July 22
- A son’s tribute to his mother, on the occassion of her retirement from teaching at Granby Elementary
- Troy Martin
- Harborquest 2020 Friday, July 24 clue
- Harborquest clues – what do they mean?
- Online bidding only for 2020 Oswego County property tax auction
- State police investigate Granby crash
- Troy A. Martin
- Oswego County’s battle through COVID and the future fight
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented