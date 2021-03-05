OSWEGO — Tomas G. Ramos, 84, a resident of 168 W. Seneca St. in Oswego, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the Oswego Hospital.
He was born in Caguas, Puerto Rico on Sept. 18, 1936 and was the son of the late Pedro Ramos and Felicita Garcia.
Mr. Ramos was the husband of the late Barbara A. Gorman Ramos, who passed away in 2007.
Tomas arrived in Oswego in 1955 and said that once he saw the city, he knew that he never wanted to leave.
He was most recently employed in the maintenance department at Oswego State University until his retirement. He was a member of Laborers Local No. 214 in Oswego via prior employment in construction, and he also served as a crossing guard for the Oswego County School District throughout his working life.
Tomas loved baseball and played competitively in Puerto Rico during his teenage years. After arriving in Oswego and joining the Local 214, he became a member of union softball and bowling teams that competed throughout the state.
He is survived by his sister, Clara Ramos Garcia of Naguabo, Puerto Rico; one stepson, Daniel W. Stacy of Oswego; his grandson, Christopher E. Himes of Fulton; and extended family in Puerto Rico.
He was predeceased by his stepson, Robert Stacy.
Calling hours will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home with a private funeral service to follow.
Spring burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.
Tomas’ love for animals was well known, so the family requests that any contributions on his behalf be made to the Oswego County Humane Society at https://oswegohumane.org/donations/.
