FULTON — Tina Firenze, 99, of Fulton, passed away peacefully April 14, 2021, surrounded by family at her son’s Clay, New York home.
Tina was born in Fulton to the late Constantine and Catherine (Raneri) Bevacqua and had remained a life resident. She was a longtime communicant of Holy Family Church, Fulton and a current parishioner of Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton.
Tina was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court Per LeMoyne, and a past member of the Holy Family Altar Rosary Society, Bingo and bazaar volunteer and Card Club member.
She was pre-deceased by her son, David Firenze in 1994, and siblings Fred Bevacqua, Mary Place, Frank Bevacqua and Matthew Bevacqua.
Tina is survived by her devoted family, Samuel Firenze of Colorado, James Firenze of Clay, Kathy Firenze of Clay and Mary Beth Firenze of Fulton; her brother, Matthew Bevacqua of Fulton; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Joseph Scardella.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.
Calling hours will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. South, Fulton.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of CNY and of the Finger Lakes 990 7th North St., Liverpool, NY 13088.
Face masks and capacity limits will apply in adherence with NYS Mandates.
