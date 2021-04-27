Timothy J. Baker

It is with great sadness that the family of Timothy J. “Tim” Baker of Ogdensburg, New York announces his passing. A 14-year pancreatic cancer survivor he lived every day to the fullest and was an inspiration to all who knew him.
Tim was born in Ogdensburg on May 21, 1951. He was a member of the 1969 last graduating class of St. Mary’s Academy and went on to earn his associate’s degree in business administration at Canton College. Upon graduation he joined the St. Lawrence National Bank (now Community Bank) where he held a number of different positions including head of the Credit Department and Loan Processing; Vice President, Commercial and Consumer lending group; Merger and Acquisition team leader; Chief Financial Officer; and Senior Vice President and Director of Special Projects. He retired in 2016.
His boundless energy kept him active in a wide variety of local organizations. He was especially active in the Knights of Columbus where he was Past Grand Knight, Past President, and Past State Chairman. He also was active in the Elks Club, the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge, Remnant Folk Group, Seaway Festival Committee, and Showtime. He coached for youth sports of hockey, football and baseball and was an officer and director in adult basketball and softball leagues. He was instrumental in the founding of the OFA and St. Mary’s Hall of Fame. His many hobbies included playing the guitar and entertaining at his home on the St. Lawrence, his true passion. Tim loved the Red Sox and his cats.
And he was a man of great faith and a devout member of the St. Mary’s Cathedral and Notre Dame parishes.
Tim is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Shannon Kelly; his brother, Reg (Pat) of Ann Arbor, Michigan; a sister, Brenda of Oswego, New York; his brother, Jeff (Lee) of Seattle, Washington; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren “Bunk” Baker and Annabelle “Belle” Baker, both of Ogdensburg.
At Tim’s request there will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral on Wednesday, April 28.
The family will receive family and friends beginning at 9 a.m. COVID 19 guidelines will be enforced.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA and the Ogdensburg Neighborhood Center.
Online condolences: www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
