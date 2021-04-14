OSWEGO — Thomas W. Wuilliez, 67, of Oswego, passed away Sunday at Morningstar Care Center. He also resided at The Gardens, an assisted living facility in Oswego.
Mr. Wuilliez was born in Syracuse and was the son of the late Vidal Wuilliez and Agnes Linehan Wuilliez, Wojcik.
He had been a United States Marine serving briefly in the reserves. He had been employed for many years as a railroad brakeman. Tom was a longtime member of the Elk’s Club in Oswego serving in many capacities for the organization.
He is survived by daughters Tara Searor, Shane and Heather Wuilliez; three brothers, Raymond Wuilliez of Hampton, Virginia, William Jarvis of Auburn, Peter Wuilliez of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Bryan Wuilliez of Newark, New York.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Kevin Wuilliez in 2000 and Raymond Wuilliez of Hampton, Virginia, who died on April 4, 2021.
Memorial services will take place at noon on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home. Masks are required and NYS mandates will be enforced.
