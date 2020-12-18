OSWEGO — Thomas W. Wuilliez, 67 of Oswego passed away Sunday at Morningstar Care Center. He also resided at The Gardens, an assisted living facility in Oswego.
Mr. Wuilliez was born in Syracuse and was the son of the late Vidal Wuilliez and Agnes Linehan Wuilliez, Wojcik.
He had been a United States Marine serving briefly in the reserves. He had been employed for many years as a railroad brakeman.
Tom was a longtime member of the Elk’s Club in Oswego serving in many capacities for the organization.
He is survived by daughters Tara Searor, Shane and Heather Wuilliez; four brothers, Raymond Wuilliez of Hampton, Virginia, William Jarvis of Auburn, Peter Wuilliez of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Bryan Wuilliez of Newark, New York.
He was predeceased by one brother, Kevin Wuilliez in 2000.
Memorial services will occur in April 2021. Date to be determined.
Arrangements are by Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
