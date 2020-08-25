NEW HAVEN — Thomas W. Pilon, 80, of New Haven, New York, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Oswego Hospital, Oswego, New York. He was born in Oswego, son of the late Thomas F. and Sada Pilon.
Tom was a Supervisor and a Network Administrator for Oswego County Department of Social Services. He was a member of the National Wildlife Foundation and also was an Army Veteran, serving from 1963-1965.
Tom is survived by, his wife of 56 years, Veronica Annal Pilon; his son, Thomas J. Pilon; and his sister, Janice Neale.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in New Haven Rural Cemetery.
Friends and family are invited to call from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Ave., Mexico, New York.
