Thomas Michael Walsh, Sr., 81 of Oswego died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in the Albany Medical Center.
Tom was born in Astoria, Queens, NY as the son of the late Bernard and Eileen (Burns) Walsh. Tom was employed with the Enterprise Association of the Steamfitters with Local # 638 Long Island City, NY. He was a life member of the Oswego Elks Lodge # 271, the American Legion, the Hibernians, Oswego Moose Club, and Lake City Masonic Lodge #127, Oswego. Tom was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Walsh, in 2012, and his brothers Bernard and Raymond Walsh. He is survived by his wife Patricia Walsh of Oswego, and his sons Thomas Walsh Jr., of Oswego, and Bernard Walsh of PA, and stepchildren Lisa Bragg of Oswego, and Robert Bragg of P.A. He also leaves behind his grandson Bernard Jr. and Nicholas Walsh, and his siblings Eileen, Patricia, Bill, Michael, and sister-in-law Frances Solazzo. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, 10 a.m. in CTGS at St. Joseph Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego. The calling hours will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego.
Commented