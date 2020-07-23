MEXICO — Thomas M. Kellogg, 57, of Mexico, New York, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Oswego Hospital, Oswego, New York.
Thomas was born in Oswego, son of the late Lyndon and Pauline Bonneau Kellogg Sr. He was a field supervisor and welder for Associated Industrial Riggers of East Syracuse.
Thomas is survived by, his wife of 29 years, Rebecca Rowe Kellogg; two daughters, Susan (Eric Ludington) Kellogg and Amanda (Stephen Salce) Kellogg; a grandchild, Gage Kellogg; and three brothers, Lyndon J. (Mary) Kellogg Jr., Paul J. (Sharon) Kellogg and Keon M. (Theresa) Kellogg; his best friend whom he thought of as a brother, Timothy “Shaggy” Myers; and his second mother, Barbara Myers.
He was predeceased by his brother, Lewis E. “Charlie” Kellogg.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at a time to be announced.
Arrangements are in care of Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Ave., Mexico, New York.
Online condolences: www.harterfuneralhome.com
