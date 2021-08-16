Thomas John Steinfeld, 54, passed away peacefully Aug. 14, 2021 with his husband, Stephen DuBois at his side.
Tom is also survived by his father, John L. Steinfeld, Parish, NY and currently of Maple Downs, Fayetteville NY; his mother Judith Bristol (Michael See), Ithaca, NY; his sister Catherine Monk (Patrick Murphy); nephews Tony Monk (Chantel Kohout) and Andy Monk; great nephew Castor Kohout-Monk; aunt, Trudy Marchant, cousins Nicolle McAbee, Jim Steinfeld.
A graduate of Oswego State and Syracuse University, Tom taught French at Syracuse University for over 20 years. Tom loved to travel, especially to his adopted country France, and also enjoyed attending concerts and made friends wherever he went. A lover of animals, he supported rescue organizations and always had a rescued pet, or two, or three. Tom is greatly missed by his family, his colleagues and his many friends.
Donations may be made to the Funny Farm Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, 6908 Railroad Blvd., Mays Landing, NJ 08330 or via their website at http://funnyfarmrescue.org/
Condolences may be left at mathewsonforani.com.
