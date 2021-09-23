Thomas J. Cosemento, age 83, passed away this week.
Tom was born and raised in Oswego, N.Y. He attended school in Oswego and was a OHS graduate in 1956. He continued his education and later graduated from Niagara Universitywith a degree in Economics. Tom worked as a assistant buyer and then was promoted to buyer in the retail business. Tom worked in Rochester N.Y. and Springfield Massachusetts, taking a position as a Account Representative for R.G. Barry Corp.
Tom then relocated to Allentown, PA. and serviced the N.Y., NJ., and PA. retail stores.
Tom is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Marcia Michelle and Carla; also a brother, John (Constance) Cosemento; and grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Tom was predeceased by his parents, John and Josephine Cosemento.
Tom was an avid sports fan. He coached Little League and Senior League baseball in the Allentown , P.A. area from 1970 to 1994.
Commented