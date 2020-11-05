OSWEGO — Theresa L. Smith, 90, a resident of Oswego, passed away on Nov. 3, 2020 at the Morningstar Care Center in Oswego, New York.
Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Florine (Baker) Smith and was a graduate of the Oswego High School, Class of 1948.
She retired from the NY Telephone Co. in 1982 after 34 years of service.
She loved to travel, enjoyed her trips to the casino and was an avid NY Yankees fan
She is survived by seven nieces and nephews and her many dear friends and neighbors who affectionately appointed her the “Mayor of Catherine St.”
She was predeceased by her sister, Mildred Tonkin and three brothers, George, Frederick and Robert Smith.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.
There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 441 W Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204
Arrangements are in care of Dowdle Funeral Home.
