Theresa F. Pecora, 97, died Sunday Feb. 27, 2022 in the Oswego Hospital. Mrs. Pecora was born in Rochester March 2, 1924 the daughter of the late Dimitri and Agnes (Miranda) Cordello. She moved to Oswego where she lived most of her life. Mrs. Pecora worked at Weston’s Department Store, then went to work for the Oswego City School District at Leighton Elementary where she worked in the cafeteria as a caring lunch monitor, and later worked for Davis Meats. Mrs. Pecora enjoyed going to the casino and playing bingo with her family and friends. She was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed the family gatherings cooking all of her favorite Italian meals for her family. Mrs. Pecora was predeceased by her husband Philip Pecora in 2013. She is survived by her loving children Phyllis (Dan Greene) Masuicca of Oswego, Daniel (Kathleen) Pecora of Oswego, and Dennis (Dana) Pecora of Oswego. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren John (Laurie Davis) Masuicca, Terri (Jason) Wills, Brian (Julie) Masuicca, Kristina (Arthur) Bennett, Daniel (Heather) Pecora, Dustin Pecora, Stacy (Jeff) LaManna, and Megan (Jamie) LaManna, and her great grandchildren Colin, Nick, Chase, Brianna, Carsyn, Logan, Nolan, Emmaleigh, Philip, Warren, Noah, Priya, Jayden, Jordan, and Jack. Funeral services will be Thursday at noon at CTGS at St. Joseph Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday form 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th St. Oswego.
