Theresa E. Colloca, 72, a resident of Oswego passed away on June 7, 2020 at the Seneca Hill Manor.
Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Rita (Harrington) LaGoe. She was a graduate of St. Paul’s Academy and the Oswego High School.
She retired from Medical Records at the Oswego Hospital.
Theresa loved gardening, bird watching and enjoyed making floral arrangements. Interior decorating and sewing were two of her favorite pastimes. She always enjoyed playing a round of golf. She enjoyed fashion, travel and fine dining, sailing, and loved cooking. She was an avid Syracuse football fan. She loved spending time with her family, especially with her two grandsons, Owen and Dylan.
Surviving are her husband of almost 50 years, Joseph Colloca of Oswego; a son, Joseph (Emily) Colloca of Oswego; two grandsons, Owen and Dylan Colloca of Oswego; two sisters, Mary Kostoroski of Oswego and Kathleen (Robert) Allen of Florida; five sisters-in-law, Mary Lou LaGoe of Oswego, Anne Marie Hall of Maryland, Janice Snyder of Oswego, Julie Burger of Oswego and Patty Mancino of Fulton; three brothers-in-law, John Colloca of Long Island, Donald Colloca of Ohio and Dr. Christopher Colloca of Fair Haven; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, Robert LaGoe in 2009.
Services will be held in the future
Arrangements are in care of Dowdle Funeral Home
Commented