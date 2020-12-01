OSWEGO — On Nov. 25, 2020, mom received her wings and went to walk among the angels.
During the winter of 1928, Mom was born to Julia (Theresa) and Edward A. Maxon; on Jan. 14, christened as Theresa Aileen, known as “Tee,” a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who always gave from her generous heart, time and love.
During mom’s 92 years, she led a life of faith, and spread joy to all who were fortunate to be a part of mom’s life.
Tee’s positive spirit was unfailing, she could turn an ordinary day into something extraordinary! Many porch conversations on Nana’s porch, will forever be in our hearts.
Tee’s love of baking cupcakes were always topped with frosting galore, quite a love for sweets. Tee shared her treats with anyone who walked through the door. Always greeting with warm hugs.
Tee attended St. Paul’s Academy and Oswego High School and then went on to attend Oswego State Teachers College, aspiring to be a teacher. However, her life took her in a different direction.
In 1950, she became a military wife and was fortunate to travel and live in many different locations; Kentucky, South Carolina, Texas, and overseas for two tours to Germany. After Dick’s retirement, mom and dad chose Oswego, New York to raise their family of five.
Tee became very active in the community by volunteering 15 years in the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program at SUNY Oswego and volunteered 10 years at the Oswego Hospital Auxiliary. She also worked for many years in the food services in the Oswego City School District. She was a member of the Oswego County Relay for Life.
Tee was a member of Delta Gamma Delta Sorority during her high school years, a Brownie leader to her youngest daughter, which in turn encouraged her two daughters to become Girl Scout leaders.
Tee’s favorite times were spent with family, going for rides around “the-loop,” and during her childhood days riding to Heidi’s in Liverpool for a treat.
Enjoying watching her children participating in sports, their biggest fan! Attending all of her grandchildren’s recitals and plays at the Oswego Players Theater.
Tee enjoyed knitting, singing, an avid reader, the river view from her balcony, brought her much joy.
Tee also enjoyed being a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and the American Legion Club. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
Tee’s love of the movies, celebrations, and stories of skating at Peglow Park, will continue to be shared by many generations to come.
Mom’s legacy would be kindness, if you can warm another’s heart, don’t miss that chance.
Remember to stop and smell the roses, and enjoy the beautiful Lake Ontario sunsets, and always stop at Bev’s for cone.
Tee came into the world with a smile, and left all of us with her smiles, love, wisdom, and faith.
Tee’s greatest blessings were her five children; her spirit will live in her children forever.
Surviving sister, Catherine Jane “Kay” (Joe) Lemilin.
And will be lovingly remembered by her five children and partners, Richard C. Pettie II (Frances Sylvester), Diane Johnson, Mary Ann Pettie, Yvonne Cernaro, Terri Pettie (Stacie J. Gleason) and fondly remembered by her seven grandchildren, Tricia (Tom) Carpenter, Stephanie Johnson, Alyson and Christopher O’Leary, Shannon Pasco (Dan Lazinski), Lauren (Joshua) Robison, Emily Cernaro; great-grandchildren, Bailey Robinson and Isabelle Carpenter; fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Predeceased by a sister, Nona Mary Buske; a brother, Edward L. Maxon; and sons-in-law, Alan Johnson and Joseph Cernaro.
It’s real and then it’s not, grief ebbs and flows, like the tide of life it comes and goes, carrying her breath back out to the ocean of God.
Take my sadness too, Oh tide, even if you must come near again at times. Leave behind, on the ocean’s shore of my life the Sand Dollar memories of love, the doves of peace of inside a reminder of a better place above.
Calling hours were held from 1- 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at the Christ the Good Shepherd Church. Graveside burial was in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Oswego New York
In remembrance of Tee’s life, the family asks that any charitable donation be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Oswego City Public Library.
