Theodore “Ted” Romas, born in Fulton, New York, on Sept. 4, 1926, and a native of Syracuse passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at his home at the age of 93. Ted will join his son Mark who is in heaven.
Ted loved to spend his summers at their camp on Oneida Lake, Constantia, New York.
Ted served in the United States Army during the Korean War, and was a member of American Legion Tipperary Hill Post 1371.
He was a communicant of St Lucy’s Church.
Ted retired Sept. 4, 1974 after 20 years as a New York State Trooper 737, Troop D, New York State Police.
Ted leaves behind his loving wife of 61 years, Stella, and his family whom he loved very much. In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons Theodore (Char) Romas and Scott Romas; daughter-in-law Suzanne Hodge; and his loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services are private
Entombment with Military Honors will be at St. Mary’s Mausoleum, DeWitt
The family request that instead of flowers, please send a donation to a charity of your choice in Ted’s name
Online condolences: www.hollisfuneralhome.com
