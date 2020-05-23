Theodore D. “Ted” Bond, 81 and a long time resident of state Route 104 in the village of New Haven, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Manor at Seneca Hill in Volney.
Ted was born in New Haven and was the son of the late Theodore H. and Clarice Parkhurst Bond. He was the husband of the late Roberta Raby Bond.
Mr. Bond had been employed for 20 years as a custodian with the Mexico Academy and Central School District until his retirement and previously had been employed at the Raby Lumber Company in Oswego for 20 years.
He was a long time communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Oswego and was an avid ham radio operator for many years with the call letters “WA2YWT.” He was a life member of the New Haven Volunteer Fire Corporation.
He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca (Eric) Mitchell of Clay, his son, Matthew (Holly) Bond of Canandaigua; four grandchildren, Madison Mitchell, Lance Cpl. Robert Mitchell, Alison Bond and Griffin Bond.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brother James.
Ted’s family would like to thank the third floor staff at the Manor at Seneca Hill and the staff at Bishop’s Commons for their wonderful care and kindness.
Due to the current situation, funeral services will be private, there will be no calling hours.
Burial will be in New Haven Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to New Haven Volunteer Fire Corporation, 4211 State Route 104, New Haven, NY 13121.
Online condolences: www.daincullinan.com
Commented