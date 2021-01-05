OSWEGO TOWN — Thelma M. Johnson, 93, a resident of the town of Oswego, passed away on Jan. 3, 2021 at the Pontiac Care and Rehab Center.
Born in the town of Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Isabelle (Fry) Engle and received her teaching degree from SUNY Oswego.
Thelma was the owner and operator of Casual T’s Screenprinting and Embroidery and was the co-owner of Johnson’s Pools.
She was the past president and a long-time member of the Oswego Art Guild.
Thelma was a member of the Journey of Faith United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed art, sewing and the Pall-Times crossword puzzle.
She is survived by her children, Carolyn (Nelson) Furguson of Oswego, Lester Johnson of Oswego, and Jeffrey (Mary) Johnson of North Carolina; brothers, Paul Engle of South Carolina, and Richard Engle of Edmondson, New York; sisters, Beverly Victory of Fulton, Mary Millis of Washington state, Lois Beshures of Oswego, and Alice Sivers of Canandaigua; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren
She was predeceased by her husband, William Johnson in 2010; son Alan Johnson in 1979; a brother, Walter Engle; and a sister, Ruth Woodworth.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.
There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are in care of Dowdle Funeral Home.
