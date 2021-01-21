OSWEGO — Terry G. Ware, 66, of Oswego, New York died unexpectedly in his home Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
He is survived by his parents, Gordon Ware of Oswego and Dawn Kerfien of Zephyrhills, Florida; his son, Kristopher (Adele Duncan) Ware and his daughter Katharine (Brandon) Delaney; four grandsons, Duncan and Cooper Ware, and Liam and Grayson Delaney; siblings Pamela Thompson, Michael Ware, Kim (Jerry) Furney, and Donna (Doug) Salz, and a niece and two nephews.
Terry was employed as a mechanical engineer at New York Air Brake in Watertown, New York for 17 years. He worked at Miller Brewery in Fulton, New York for 18 years and was the N.Y. Fishman at Kerfien’s Fish Fry.
He enjoyed riding his Fatboy motorcycle with Tommy (Louie) Ware. He loved to cook for his family, hunting, and all things outdoors including riding four wheelers and being in the woods with his children and grandsons. Terry had the gift of gab, a great sense of humor, and he enjoyed a cold beer or two at Hazzy’s bar. He will be undeniably missed by those that love him. H&S.
Calling hours at Harter Funeral Home in Mexico, New York and graveside services followed by a celebration of life will be held late spring/early summer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Haven Volunteer Fire Department, 4211 State Route 104, New Haven, NY 13121.
Online condolences:
Commented