Terry A. Loveall

GRANBY — Terry Ann (Schipper) Loveall, 55, of Granby, New York, passed away on Aug. 10, 2020.
Terry graduated from Mexico High School in 1983 and went on to earn an associate’s degree from Bryant and Stratton in 1985. Terry had been employed at several locations throughout Oswego County, including Niagara Mohawk, the last 15 years with Oswego County Opportunities-Transportation, receiving an Outstanding Employee Award.
Terry is survived by her husband of 23 years, Cecil Loveall; her children, Talia (Benjamin) West of Hannibal, Troy DeCare of Fulton, Shelly (Heath) Dunning of Oswego, Cara (John) Shaw of Pulaski and Dana (Kiley) Loveall of Fulton; parents, Gary and Ann Schipper of Oswego; brother, Todd (Pattie) Schipper of Georgia; sister, Linda (Shawn) Hickman of North Carolina; several grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 at Volney Fire Hall, 3002 state Route 3, Volney.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Oswego County SPCA, PO Box 442, Fulton, NY 13069.
Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.
Foster Funeral Home
