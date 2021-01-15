On Jan. 4, 2021 Terri D. Lowden, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 71 at his home in Davenport, Florida.
Terri was born on April 6, 1949 in Hannibal, New York, to Patrick and Thelma (Stock) Lowden. He served in the United States Army Reserves for six years.
After retiring as a Millwright and living in Michigan, he went on to work enforcing OSHA standards as a safety analyst for nuclear plants. When he was working, he traveled around the country to different jobs with one of his best friends Randy Adams.
On July 7, 2012 he married the love of his life, Denise (Houpt) Hull.
Terri was devoted to his family. He had an undying love for his wife, Denise, his children and being Papa to his grandchildren. He was a strong man with deep convictions; the loss is immeasurable but so is the love he leaves behind for his family and friends. He will forever be in their hearts.
He especially enjoyed his time in Florida with friends playing golf, helping neighbors but he never forgot his roots or his SU basketball team! He had a passion for the guitar and was an incredible carpenter.
He was a lifelong Christian.
Terri was preceded in death by his father Patrick, mother Thelma and brother Rick Lowden.
He is survived by his wife, Denise; children, Deanna Lowden (Dave), Angela King Lamb (Steve), Greg King and Guy King (Jeanne); his stepchildren, Marty Hull, Alex Hull (Dayna), Travis Hull (Crystal) and Dan DiBello (Trish); his brother, Doug Lowden; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; his nieces; a nephew and many cousins, in-laws and friends. He will be especially missed by his pet, Abby.
Please send contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Research at stjude.org/donate
A Celebration of Life is planned for a later time.
