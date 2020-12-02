SYRACUSE — Teresa J. Malcott, 62, of Syracuse, New York, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at home with her family by her side.
She was predeceased by her parents, Richard Wright and Rinda Argetsinger, and brothers, Craig and Randy.
Teresa is survived by her loving children, Erica (Robert) Williams and Tanya (Scott) Burnside; grandchildren, Dante, Trevor and Westley; Love of her life, Andre Nolet; faithful companion, Captain; and several nieces and nephews.
Teresa enjoyed quilting, being outdoors, crafting with her grandchildren, and spending time with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Calling hours will held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 705 N. Main Street, North Syracuse, NY 13212.
Gathering size within the chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of the chapels.
