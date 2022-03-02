Tanya Marie Yerdon, 60, of Redfield, NY, passed away on Feb. 25, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with a rare liver disease that she was born with. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and grandmother.
Born Jan. 16, 1962, in Boise, Idaho, she was a graduate of Salmon High, Salmon, Idaho. She went on to attend IT&T in Boise, ID. Her interest in the medical field began when she volunteered as a candy striper in the local hospital. Growing up on her family ranch in Idaho she developed a lifelong love for horses, cooking and caring for others which led her to owning her own business, The Crossroads Inn & Cabins in Redfield, NY. She was a member of the Redfield Town Board for years before being elected Town Supervisor in 2012, which she currently held. She took great pride in the work she did for the town of Redfield.
She married the love of her life, Mitchell, on April 24, 1993. They loved to travel together and spend time in the Rocky Mountains where they met many years ago while Mitchell was working for her father, Garry, on his ranch and guiding for his outfitting business. When she felt well enough you could find her working in her flower gardens. She loved being on the water and fishing, she normally out fished anyone she was with.
She is survived by her loving husband, Mitchell F. Yerdon of Redfield, NY; son Daniel Ray (Diana) Campton of D’Iberville, MS; daughter Amanda M. (Wayne) Weber of Mexico, NY; step-daughter Nicolette Smith of Lacona, NY; mother Sharon Merritt of Hamilton, MT; father Garry Merritt of Salmon, ID; biological father Wayne Griffin of Idaho Falls, ID; brother Larry (Terri) Merritt of Lamoille, NV; sister Sarah (Tim) Moore of Osceola, NY; brother Danny (Kari) Merritt of Missoula, MT; father in-law Francis Yerdon of Osceola, NY; and five beautiful grandchildren Natalie, Kelsie, Gunnar, Beckett and Chase.
Calling hours will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at LaRobardiere Funeral Home, 109 Main St, Camden, NY. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Redfield Fire Department following calling hours. There will be a private burial in the Spring. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Redfield Volunteer Fire Department, 4879 County Route 17, Redfield, NY 13437.
