Tanya E. Clemons, age 56, resident of Oswego since 1984, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Oswego Hospital. Tanya was born Aug. 31, 1965, in Watertown, the daughter of Durell and Elizabeth LeClair Clemons. She graduated from Pulaski High School in 1983 and received her Associate degree from Bryant and Stratton in accounting. Tanya was employed by the Oswego County Audit Division for 35 years. She had also been an Avon representative for many years.
Surviving, are her companion of 31 years, David Bartholomew, two daughters, Jennifer Clemons (Bradley Livingston) of Loris, SC and Caitlin (Robert) Capitulik of Oswego, one son, Matthew Clemons (Brianna Bachelor) of Oswego, two sisters, Teresa (Douglas) Armstrong of Duluth, GA and Tina Clemons of Lawrenceville, GA, two stepdaughters, Jessica Garcia of Horsham, PA and Sarah Bartholomew of Oswego, seven grandchildren, Mariah, Lily, Gabby, Keagen, Carson, Cruz and Chloe and her canine companion Ellie. Tanya was predeceased by her parents, Durell “Corky” Clemons in 2014 and Elizabeth “Bette” Clemons in 1993.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18 at Evergreen Cemetery in Orwell. Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park St., Pulaski, NY.
Commented