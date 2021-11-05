Susan Cynthia Sayer-Crew, age 60, died on October 30, 2021, from complications due to cancer.
Susan grew up in Oswego, NY, a historic port at the junction of The Oswego River on Lake Ontario. Her parents ran a grocery store, where she learned her strong work ethic and the value of connection to her community. She used to say she started sorting eggs at age 4 and worked the cash register by age 12.
Susan loved her family, open space, her Quaker community, dogs, and a good old- fashioned joke!
When Susan was with her mom, who lived to be 102, the room glowed with the love and respect they had for each other. Ruth was a teacher, and Susan followed her mom’s loving example by living a full and meaningful life that valued education, simplicity, kindness, and gratitude for everything.
With articulate writing skills and a mind for spatial organization, Susan became a professional facility planner. She graduated from Cornell University in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science degree from the Department of Design and Environmental Analysis. At Cornell, she met many life-long friends, including her husband, Jeff.
She began her profession in Philadelphia programming office and campus environments for PSFS Bank, Jefferson Hospital, The Hillier Group, and finally for Swarthmore College, from where she retired in 2006. Susan was a strong advocate of universal design principles and accessibility for all.
Her passion for open space led to her appointment to the Montgomery County (PA) Open Space Board, and during her tenure, she oversaw the acquisition of 1000+ acres of forest. While living in Philadelphia, she became a committed Quaker.
Susan was supportive of moving to Mystic when her husband accepted a position to design exhibits at Mystic Seaport Museum. She joined the Groton Zoning Board, and helped rewrite the zoning code for clarity and accuracy.
Susan had been physically handicapped by multiple sclerosis for the last 15 years. However, her passion and talent for planning never slowed down. She never stopped planning new experiences and challenges for herself and her family. An accomplished cook, she kept her aides busy with elaborate recipes that she directed from her wheelchair.
Susan traveled to Paris, England, Italy and Spain, but her heart was in planning for the many seasonal trips to Oswego, NY, and to Pine River Pond in New Hampshire, to immerse herself with family and friends.
Susan is survived by her husband Jeff Crew, and son Daniel Crew and his fiancé, Solveig Persson, all from Mystic, CT. She is survived by her brothers, Frank E Sayer, III (Oswego, NY), Steven Sayer and his wife, Nancy Reardon Sayer (Bluffton, SC), her sister-in-law, Vivian Sayer (Oswego, NY), and 7 nieces and nephews along with their spouses and children. Susan is predeceased by her parents, Frank Sayer and Ruth Richards Sayer, and her brother, Richard (Perk) Sayer.
Calling hours will be at Dinoto Funeral Home, Mystic, CT, Friday, November 20, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the following:
Groton Open Space Association, Inc. PO Box 9187, Groton, CT 06340
American Friends Services Committee, 1501 Cherry Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
