Stephanie Rae Pasco

Stephanie Rae (Simoneau) Pasco passed away on March 2, 2022, in Oswego, NY at age 62 after a difficult battle with cancer.
She was born on the 22nd of August, 1959, in Oswego, NY, to Raymond and Bernice (nee Turner) Simoneau. She was joined in marriage to Michael Pasco on Jan. 18, 1995. Stephanie spent her life in Oswego, NY, where she raised her children, helped her husband to run his business (Mike’s Port City Painting & Roofing), and ran a business of her own. She was also an artist, a writer, and an animal lover. She had numerous dogs and birds throughout her life, and leaves behind Sophie, a rescue chihuahua mix; Maxwell, an African grey parrot; and Murphy, an Amazon parrot. Stephanie also fully lived and defended the faith, and though she dealt with chronic pain for her entire adult life, she was always willing to volunteer her time to help her community. She will be remembered by those who knew and loved her as a strong woman, both physically and in strength of character.
She is survived by her husband Michael Pasco of Oswego, NY; sons Timothy Woolworth Jr. (spouse Catherine Ptaschinski) of Ypsilanti, MI, and Jason Woolworth (spouse Nicollette Woolworth) of Oswego, NY; sister Denise Hoover of Monterey, TN; grandchildren: Austin, Justin, and Alyssa, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law Tina Peterson (Keith Deceased) sister-in-law Jennifer (Eldred) Ware and 2 children.
She was preceded in death by her father Raymond Simoneau, mother Bernice Simoneau, brother Owen Simoneau, grandson Jason Woolworth Jr., and four nephews.
Services at Oswego Church of Christ 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, lunch in following (Across from Jail on 481).
