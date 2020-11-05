Stephanie (Koval) Jasak
Stephanie Jasak, 70, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Stephanie was born on Nov. 17, 1949 in Fulton, New York, to John and Gertrude Koval.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; daughters Cassie Barber and Amanda Bush; and her grandchildren, Nicholas and Henry Barber, and Julia, Molly and Grace Bush.
Robert and Stephanie celebrated 50 years of marriage this past July.
Stephanie adored her grandchildren and dedicated so much of her time to them.
A celebration of Stephanie’s life will take place in Gainesville, Florida at noon on Saturday, Nov. 7. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the American Lung Association.
Please contact Cassie or Amanda planning to attend the service.
