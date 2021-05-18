FULTON — Stanley C. Curtis, 96, formerly of Oswego and currently of Fulton, passed peacefully on May 15, 2021 at his home in Fulton, New York.
He was born in Fulton to the late Stanley and Nellie (Savoid) Curtis. Mr. Curtis has been a resident of the area for most of his life. He retired from Sealright Co., where he worked for 44 years as mechanic.
Mr. Curtis was a communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Minetto.
He was predeceased by his wife, Irene (Wheeler) Curtis; his siblings, Arlene Curtis, Hazel Garrett, Richard Curtis, Cheryl Wettering, Linda Seabury and Deborah Greeney.
Mr. Curtis is survived by his special friend, Mary Falanga of Fulton, Denise Brown of Sterling, New York, Michael (Shelly) Curtis of Fulton, the Falanga Family, and several great nieces and great nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 10-11 a.m. Thursday from in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. Second St. South, Fulton.
A Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. Steve Nehlsen officiating.
Burial will be held in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego.
Face masks and capacity limits will apply in adherence to NYS mandates.
