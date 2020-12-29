OSWEGO — Stancy Smith, 103, of Oswego, died Dec. 23, 2020, at home.
Born in Olean, New York, she was the daughter of Stephen and Stephanie (Gorowska) Bob. She grew up in Hornell, New York.
She met the love of her life, Howard A. Smith at Bell Aircraft, Buffalo where she was “Rosie the Riveter” in every sense of the word. After marrying in 1945, they returned to Howard’s hometown of Oswego. She then worked at the A&P before starting a family and began the toughest job in the world as a stay at home Mom.
Stancy and Howard were married 65 years before he passed in 2010.
She was a member of West Baptist Church.
She loved to play the accordion, hunted and fished in her youth, and was known for her delicious pies and cakes, love of her family, and fun-loving and sassy nature. Howard and Stancy traveled extensively in their RV with her sister Ruth and Howard’s brother Crandall.
Stancy was lovingly cared for by her daughters, Stancy Dale and Sandra Haynes of Oswego, with the help of grandson Matthew Magrisi and his wife, Stephanie. She is also survived by sons Arnott (Janis) of Arizona and Craig (Lilia) of Rochester; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Martha Painter of Hornell and Ruth Just of Locust Valley; several nieces and nephews; and long time friends Helen and Joe Curtis.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Walter and Joseph Bob; sisters, Helen Veroxie and Josephine Calhoun; and son-in-law, Raymond Haynes.
Services will be private with spring burial in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery.
Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Anthony House at anthonyhouseoswego.org or Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Road, Tampa, FL 33607.
Commented