Stancy Smith

Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. W winds shifting to S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. W winds shifting to S at 10 to 20 mph.