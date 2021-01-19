Sister Rose Marie Mullen, OSF (formerly, Sister M. Bonaventure) died at the Franciscan Villa in Syracuse, New York, on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
Sister was 89 years of age and had been a Sister of St. Francis for 60 years. She was born in Oswego, New York to William Franz Mullen and Rose Buskey. Sister was a member of St. Paul’s Parish in Oswego and graduated from Oswego High School as salutatorian. After graduation, she attended A. Barton Hepburn School of Nursing and received her nursing diploma.
In 1960, Sister Rose Marie heeded God’s calling to religious life and entered the Sisters of St. Francis. After her formation years Sister was sent to Columbia University in New York where she first earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in nursing.
Her first ministerial assignment was at Mount Loretto, Staten Island, New York, where she served as Health Coordinator from 1963 to 1966. In 1967, she was transferred to St. Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York, where she served continuously until her retirement in 2014. During those years Sister served in various capacities from staff nurse to supervisor of several units, to director of materials management and finally hospital historian.
In 2008, she was awarded the Franciscan Award for outstanding service to the hospital. While ministering to the needs of the hospital Sister also gave great service to her Franciscan Community by serving in a leadership role of 14 years.
Sister Rose Marie will be remembered for her love of God and community, exemplary nursing skills, dedication to providing quality health care and for her work as a compassionate employee advocate.
Sister was predeceased by her parents and brother, William F. Mullen.
She is survived by her sister, Linda A. Iwanski, several nieces, nephews, cousins, grandnieces and lifelong friends who have become part of the family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1 p.m Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 259 E. Onondaga St. Syracuse, NY. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery.
Current NYS COVID guidelines requiring masks, social distancing and occupancy limits will be observed.
Donations may be made in Sister Rose Marie’s name to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities, Mission Advancement Office, 960 James St. Syracuse, NY 13203.
Online condolences:
Commented