FULTON — Shirley Pitcher, 73, of Fulton, passed away Jan. 17, 2021 at Oswego Hospital, Oswego.
Shirley had resided in Syracuse prior to moving to Fulton. Mrs. Pitcher worked for Golden Sun Bus Service for several years and then worked for and retired from Hannibal Central School where she worked as a bus driver for 25 years.
She loved playing Bingo and going to the casinos, especially Turning Stone. Shirley was an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills, and she enjoyed fishing.
Shirley truly loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her mom, Jean Mokwa; her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Pitcher; her brothers, Mike and John Suressi.
Shirley is survived by her five children, Laurie (Phillip) Slocum of Fulton, New York; Rhonda (Thomas) Trepasso of Fulton; Troy Brown of Fulton; Shane Pitcher of Martville, New York; and Shanna (Brandon) Pecora of Fulton; her brother, Frank Suressi of Weedsport, New York; 14 grandchildren, Matthew Slocum, Nichole Barrick, Stephanie Slocum, Connor Slocum, Daryl Ferrara, Phillip Slocum Jr., Jessica Francis, Cassandra Brown, Troy Brown Jr., Jacob Brown, Natalie Gruel, Brayden Pecora, Falyn Pitcher and Rhyan Pitcher; 15 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately.
Arrangements are in care of Sugar Funeral Home, Inc.
