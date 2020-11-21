OSWEGO — Shirley J. Bugno, 90, a resident of Oswego, passed away on Nov. 19, 2020 at St. Luke Health Services.
Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of the late Hector and Florence (Ashwood) Gagnon and had attended Oswego schools.
She employed with the Sealright Corporation in Fulton and later was a cook at Mimi’s and the Ladie’s Home.
Surviving are her daughter, Melissa (William) Novak of Oswego; her granddaughter, Chelsea Bartlett; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husbands, Joseph Doyle and Edward Bugno; her son, Joseph Bartlett; three brothers, Melvin Gagnon, Harry Gagnon, Raymond Gagnon; and five sisters, Vivian Corbett, June Lee, Beverly White, Hazel Strong and Phyllis Holiday.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.
There are no calling hours.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to the John Foster Burden Fund at St. Luke Health Services, 299 E. River Road, Oswego, NY 13126.
Arrangements are in care of Dowdle Funeral Home.
