OSWEGO — Shirley Adle, 90, of Oswego died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at Morningstar Rehabilitation Care Center.
Mrs. Adle was born in Weedsport the daughter of the late Earl and Minnie (Randall) Hamner. She retired from housekeeping at Hillcrest Nursing Home. She was a form member of the Oswego Hospital Women’s Auxiliary.
Mrs. Adle enjoyed going shopping, long car rides to enjoy the relaxation of the ride and sites. She enjoyed working with her hands knitting and crocheting beautiful items to share with others. But what was most important to her was her time spent with her family and her devotion to her church where she was a member of the Oswego Alliance Church.
Mrs. Adle is survived by her children, Donald (Judy Familo-Williams) Wallace of Oswego, Brian (Ann) Wallace of Oswego, and Roger Wallace of New York; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Levi Adle; her sons, Tom and Marvin Wallace; and her brother, Fred Hamner.
Calling hours will be 4-5 p.m. Friday at Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.
Spring burial will be in Fairdale Cemetery.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that individuals wear their masks to protect others and the community from this unforgiving virus.
Commented