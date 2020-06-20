Sherrie J. LaFave, 77, a resident of Oswego passed away on May 1, 2020 in Virginia.
Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of the late Garnet and Laura (Parkhurst) Drake and had attended schools in Mexico and Oswego.
Sherrie was a homemaker who loved to read.
Surviving are her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Dowdle Funeral Home.
In accordance with NYS Health Department regulations, we will be restricted to 10 visitors at a time and face coverings, hand sanitizing and social distancing will be required. You will be invited in as others are exiting the calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of choice.
Commented