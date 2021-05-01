Sheila M. Samson, 80, a life resident of Oswego County, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Auburn Nursing and Rehab Center.
Sheila was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late William and Gladys (Guile) Nelson.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Samson of Fulton; six daughters, Natalie Wolfe of Martville, Janelle Thorpe of West Monroe, Lynette Thompson of Syracuse, Kristie Johnson of Buffalo, Stephanie Vernon of Hannibal, and Paulette Samson of Hannibal; a son, Jason Samson of Hannibal; a brother, Harold Nelson of Sandy Creek; 26 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two nephews; and one niece.
In addition to her parents, Sheila was predeceased by a son, Jeremy Johnson, who died in 2020; and a grandson, Stephen Michael Wolfe II, who died in 1990.
Services are private.
There will be no calling hours.
Contributions in her memory can be made to the Crouse Hospital Foundation for the Little Fighters Program, 736 Irving Ave. Syracuse, NY 13210.
Burial will be in North Volney Cemetery.
Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
