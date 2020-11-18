OSWEGO — Sheila Brown passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 surrounded by her Manor Family.
Sheila was born in Oswego on May 16, 1940 to Maurine O’Leary - Askew and Charles Askew.
She was predeceased by her brother, John Askew; her husbands, Walter Brown and Tony Corteese; and all three of her parents, Maurine Connolly, Bill Connolly and Charles Askew.
She is survived by her children, William and Jill Brown, Michael and Dana Brown, Lisa and Rich Stepien, David and Marla Brown, and stepson Tony Corteese Jr.; grandchildren, Brandon, Jennifer, Jefferey, Zachary, Kyle, Ryan, Lexie and Cory; and her siblings, Patrick Connolly, Debbie Waters, Millie Bowers, Timothy Connolly, Nora Smith and Megan Connolly. Additionally, she will be missed by her many nieces and nephews.
Sheila was a communicant of St. Mary’s in Oswego. She may be remembered by her fellow parishioners as an active member and president of the Women’s Club and an avid Bunco enthusiast. Sheila spent many years as a dedicated employee at Super Duper (which may have served her well by giving her “first pick” of decorations to celebrate Halloween, her favorite holiday).
Sheila’s family and friends will smile fondly as we remember her enjoyment of music, camping, and the beautiful landscaping of her back yard. A tour of her home would reveal an extensive collection of Coca Cola memorabilia. However, friends and family never had to reach as far as “knick-knacks” for a conversation starter. Sheila was a never-ending source of interesting conversation and humor, which paired well with a warm summer breeze, a sonorous Frank Sinatra album, and a whisky and water to quench the thirst.
Many thanks to Sheila’s Seneca Hill Manor family, who was most sincere and caring to our family. Helen Hoefer, we love you!
A celebration of life will be held for family at Nelson Funeral Home on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
