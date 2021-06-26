Shawn M. Clark, 41, a resident of Birch Lane in Oswego, passed away Tuesday at his home.
Shawn was born in Oswego, and was a life resident of the area. He had worked as a welder with the local Boilermakers union. He has previously been employed, for many years, with Fulton Boiler Works in Pulaski.
He loved to fish.
He is survived by his mother, Mary (George Smart) Clark of Mexico, New York; his father, Paul R. (Jeanette) Clark of Scriba; and a brother, Keith (Goldie Medick) Clark of Cicero.
Calling hours will be held from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St., Oswego.
Commented