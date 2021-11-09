Sharron J. Reed, 78, of Palermo, passed away on Nov. 3, 2021.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard (Dick) E. Reed on Aug. 24, 2012.
She is survived by her children, Robin Moore of Palermo, Pernell Curtis of Palermo, and her cat, Lucky; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; three brothers and one sister.
A calling hour will be held on Friday, Nov. 12 from 1-2 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a graveside service to immediately follow in Mt. Adnah Cemetery.
Commented