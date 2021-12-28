It is with heavy hearts, that the family of Sharon M. Foultz announces her passing. At 7:07 a.m. EST on July 20, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska, Sharon left our earthly plane.
She had resided for the last few years in Omaha, moving there from Pulaski, NY. She was born Sharon Marie Finch on July 25, 1938, in Oswego, to William and Marie (Mellon) Finch.
She married twice in her life, first to Wrenfey Ballance, and later to Chuck Foultz Sr., both in Oswego.
Sharon was preceded in death by both parents, her sister Jean Fay, brother David Finch, sister Marcia Wilson, and grandson Tevin Geike. She leaves behind her siblings: Billy Finch, Carol (Bob) Anguish, Sandra McManus, and Ricky Finch. Her children, Rennie (Lisa) Ballance, Sue (Jim) Kostyrka, Janinne (Del) Grenon-Russ,Melinda (Sean) Inserra, her stepchildren, Cynthia Dinan,Chuck(Faith) Foultz Jr., Sheryl (Mark) Rood, and numerous grand and great grandchildren.
Sharon loved her family, friends and “fur-babies.” She was an avid animal lover, who both rescued unwanted domestic animals and rehabilitated many wild animals. She enjoyed music, crafting, and reading.
She was an active member of her church and community. She was loved by her family and friends and will be missed.
A small memorial was held on Aug. 13, 2021, at the Trinity Village in Papillion, Nebraska, where she resided until her passing.
Sharon donated her body to science and was cremated as per her final wishes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.