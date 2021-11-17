With heavy hearts, our family shares the passing of our beloved matriarch. Sharon Lee Fetterley, who passed away in love and peace on Monday, November 15, 2021 at the home of her daughter.
She is preceded by her parents, Nelson and Harriet Serow, husband of 32 years Robert Fetterley, and loving brothers and sister Ronald Serow, Robert Serow, Richard Serow, and Lynda Serow. She is survived by her sisters Nancy (James) Benenati, Dori (Billy) Graham, and Kathy (Ted) Straight.
Her sons Ronald, Robert, Nelson, Shawn (Jayne) and daughter Tammy (Michael) Canale, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and lifelong friends Ruthie and Cherie, join in the mourning of her passing.
Sharon spent her best years adoring and caring for her 13 grandchildren, Heather, Zachary, David, Jerrett, Matthew, Felicia, Shane, Joshua, Brittany, Alicia, Robert, Sarah, and Wyatt, who now carry all the best pieces of her in living memory and testimony to her lifetime of selflessness and inspirational compassion.
A lover of fishing, crafting, gambling, animals, and children, a former member of St. Louis’ Church, and an exceptional homemaker; she was more amazing than perhaps she ever knew. She touched the lives of countless others through her courage and strength and devotion to doing good.
At her request, there will be no calling hours but the family will announce a celebration of her life in the spring. However, donations to St. Jude will bring great joy to her unconquerable spirit.
This loss brings great grief, yet with it comes great joy knowing she is now walking with God, forever.
Kindly join us in honoring her life of selfless service by inspiring acts of kindness towards others.
Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
