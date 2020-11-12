OSWEGO — Sharon A. Steves, 74, of Oswego, passed peacefully at home on Nov. 9, 2020.
Born in Oswego, Sharon was the daughter of the late Ethelbert Baldwin and Mary Watts.
Sharon was a licensed practical nurse and spent most of her life helping those in need. She was a member of St. Mary’s Church, and her faith was incredibly important to her.
Sharon enjoyed researching her genealogy, collecting antiques, and spending time with her family. Sharon impacted the lives of those around her with her vibrancy, compassion, and sense of humor. Her selfless generosity in life will carry on in her memory.
Sharon is survived by her three loving daughters, Renee Teuscher of Jacksonville Florida, Valerie (James) Dunham of Palermo, and Roberta (Donald) Levine of Oswego; her brothers James (Darlene) Baldwin, George (Judy) Baldwin, and Robert (Karen) Baldwin all of Oswego, as well as her sisters, Ellen (Richard) Heagerty of Oswego, Mary Farley of Oswego, Margaret (John) Elwell of Oswego, Linda Baldwin of Oswego, Frances (James) Elliot of Florida, and Nancy Lucas of Oswego; 11 grandchildren, Amanda, Richard, Devin, Heather, Anthony, Dillan, Luke, Shelbi, Sofia, Keirstyn, and Makendra; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her long time partner, Paul Corbett.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert F. Farley, daughter Colleen Marie Farley, son Travis Coe Farley, and brother Richard Baldwin.
Her services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.
Burial will take place in St. Peter Cemetery.
Services will be streamed on Youtube, search Nelson Funeral Home live. In following state mandates, face masks are required and guidelines for social distancing will be in place.
