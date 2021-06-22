Sarah Jane Lavery, 86, of Manchester, New Hampshire, entered her eternal rest with the Lord on June 20, 2021. Sarah Jane held many titles - most notably daughter, sister, friend, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and prayer warrior.
Sarah Jane was born Dec. 1, 1934, the daughter of David and Victoria Lavery. One of nine children, Sarah Jane grew up in Oswego, New York, on the base of Fort Ontario, where her father served in the Army. During that time, Sarah Jane learned the true meaning of family and found her passions for baking and music.
Sarah Jane studied at St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing in Utica, New York, where she raised her five daughters. Sarah Jane worked many years as a nurse in both Utica and Manchester, as well as a social worker in Utica and a nurse consultant for the NH Department of Health and Human Services.
Sarah Jane founded the Ste Marie Healing Prayer Ministry and School of Healing Prayer in 1997 and served as its director for 20 years. She was passionate in her belief that Jesus was still about the business of healing individuals. She loved to pray with people and watch as God touched them. She loved to share a prophetic word whenever given the opportunity. She also was instrumental in reviving the Community of Living Water Prayer Group in which she was the prayer group leader for many years. Sarah Jane was a devout member of the Catholic Church, follower of Jesus, and parishioner of Ste Marie Catholic Church.
Sarah Jane had many passions in life including writing and music. Sarah Jane became a published author at the age of 80 and self-published two books. She played the piano and loved singing with her family. Sarah Jane loved flowers and always had a small garden for Mother Mary every spring and summer. She enjoyed trips to the beach with her daughters and grandchildren that always ended in mint chocolate chip ice cream. Sarah Jane was an expert baker and took pride in making everyone’s favorite birthday dessert. Her Christmas cookies, half-moons, and “special bread” were her most notable fan favorites.
Sarah Jane was predeceased by her daughter, Mari-Beth (Moore) Barrett of Newark, New York; sisters Kathleen, Joanne, and Maureen; and brothers Owen (“Butch”) and David (“Bucky”).
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Kunkel and her husband Lee, their children Joshua (Kyle), John (Noelle), Kristin (Mark), and Brian; granddaughter Emily (Tim), daughter of Mari-Beth and Dan Barrett; Kelly Dunn and her husband Peter, their children Daniel (Annaliese), Mari-Briege (Nick), and Patrick; daughter Teresa Tarr and husband Geoff, their children Sarah, Thomas, and David; and daughter Meghan Vasil and her husband Jim; and siblings Eileen, Tom, and Patricia. She also leaves behind her 10 great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Sarah Jane’s family would like to thank the staff, nurses, and LNAs at Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their kindness, compassion, friendship, and dedicated service over the past few months.
Calling hours will be at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester on Monday, June 28 from 4-7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Ste. Marie Church on Tuesday, June 29 at 10 a.m. with committal services to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
If you wish to make a contribution in honor of Sarah Jane’s life, donations can be made to Ste Marie Parish in Manchester, NH or the St. John Neumann Trust, c/o the Catholic Schools Office, Manchester NH.
