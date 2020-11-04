Sarah I. Torba

Sarah I. Torba

 Picasa

Sarah I. Torba, 85, died peacefully at home with her family by her side on Nov. 2, 2020. 

Sally lived in the Fayetteville-Manlius area for 60 years.  She was born in Oswego, graduated from SUNY Oswego, where she earned her degree in Education and taught for the East Syracuse-Minoa School District.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ed; five children; and 12 grandchildren

The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Immaculate Conception Church, 400 Salt Springs St., Fayetteville.

Contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences: www.scheppfamily.com