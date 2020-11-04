Sarah I. Torba, 85, died peacefully at home with her family by her side on Nov. 2, 2020.
Sally lived in the Fayetteville-Manlius area for 60 years. She was born in Oswego, graduated from SUNY Oswego, where she earned her degree in Education and taught for the East Syracuse-Minoa School District.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ed; five children; and 12 grandchildren
The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Immaculate Conception Church, 400 Salt Springs St., Fayetteville.
Contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences: www.scheppfamily.com
