Sandra Summers (AKA Meme), 73, passed from life on Monday, May 18, 2020, in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
She was born Aug. 24, 1946 to Emma Sue Jones and Raymond Arthur Guile in Oswego, New York.
Sandra was a fiery, passionate woman who was driven from an early age to love and support her family. She moved to Fort Smith, Arkansas at the age of 13 with her mother Emma Sue. She graduated from Northside High School in 1965.
As Meme always told her grandchildren with pride, she “managed three and owned three.” In her youth she managed three different retail stores in Fort Smith including Margo’s, Nikki’s, and Mr. John’s. She owned Now Showing and Rare Discoveries; however, she is mostly known for the infamous Chocolates for Breakfast.
After retirement, she enjoyed life to the fullest with her friends and family, including her loving companion John Whitsett. She often took trips back to Oswego to visit family, including her beloved sister Peggy Hammond and niece Jessica DeGrenier. She resided in Fort Smith for the remainder of her years. She lit up the lives of all those around her, and her hardworking spirit will serve as an inspiration for generations to come.
Sandra was preceded in death by her mother Emma Sue and her father Raymond Arthur.
She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Summers Smith and her two grandchildren, Dr. Cassandra Coleman Lautredou and Sienna Nicole Smith; one sister, Peggy Hammond and her husband James along with three nieces.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, a private service will be held at Christ the King Church. After social distancing measures have subsided, a celebration of the life of Sandra Summers will be held in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, 1920 S. Greenwood Avenue, Fort Smith, AR 72901 or Kitties and Kanines Shelter, 4800 S. 46th St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
