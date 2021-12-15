Sandra McGuire Van Shaack

Sandra McGuire Van Schaack (FKA “Sandy Richmond”), died at her home with family at her side on Dec. 10, 2021.
She was born in Texas to Roy and Allora McGuire. In 1962 she married David MH Richmond, a marriage lasting 31 years. She remarried in 1994 to Herbert Van Schaack, with whom she shared 24 years of her life. She is predeceased by both of her husbands, her parents, her brother Roy Jr., her sister Monette, and her stepdaughter Mary Carolyn.
Sandy began her career in Special Education ay SUNY-Oswego Campus School and later joined Oswego County BOCES in 1977. She studied in England on a Rotary Scholarship, earning her Master’s Degree in Psychology of Mental Retardation from Keele University, Staffordshire, England. She previously had earned her Master Degree in School Psychology from SUNY-Oswego. Many may remember her as one of the first true 1970s “Soccer Mom”, caravanning players to local, county, state and regional championships. Her colleagues will recall her passion for equity, stemming from her activism in the 1960s; from marching in the Deep South during the Civil Rights Movement and working with LBJ in the State of Texas.
She is survived by two daughters, Larri Richmond (Larry Wallace) of Ithaca, NY and Traci delRosario of Cortland, NY; two sons, Christopher Richmond of Los Angeles, CA and Anthony Richmond of Oswego, NY; five stepchildren, David Michael Richmond (Kim) of N. Miami, FL, Laurel Derstine (Larry) of Atlanta, GA, Deborah Van Schaack (John Miller) of Bisbee, AZ, Thomas Van Schaack (Kim) of Counce, TN, Peter Van Schaack (Louise) of Washington, DC; thirteen grandchildren; five step grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.
Arrangements will be announced at a later date. Presently, the family asks that you let those who are close to you know how much they are loved, each and every day.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in honor of Sandra Van Schaack to Upstate Foundation Golisano Center for Special Needs - Upstate Foundation, 750 East Adams Street CAB 336, Syracuse, NY 13210, or at www.upstatefoundation.org.
