Samuel J. LaBouef

LYCOMING — Samuel James LaBouef, 21, of Lycoming, New York, found peace on Monday, June 7, 2021 at his family’s camp on Sandy Pond.
Sam was a 2018 Graduate of Mexico Academy and Central Schools. He enjoyed working with his family at Spring Pond Farm.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Richard J. LaBouef.
Sam is survived by his parents, James and Shannon Marie (Ruby) LaBouef; his sister, Anna LaBouef; his brother, Jordan (Casey) LaBouef; paternal grandmother, Minnie LaBouef; and his maternal grandparents, William and Janet Ruby, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Samuel was loved by so many. He will be truly missed and forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Credo Community Center at credocc.com/donate-2/ or All Creatures Big and Small Facebook page @AllCreaturesBigandSmallPetRescue.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are in care of Harter Funeral Home, Inc. Mexico.
Online condolences: www.harterfuneralhome.com
