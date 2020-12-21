OSWEGO — Samuel C. Virgo, Sr., 79, a resident of Oswego, passed away Sunday, at St. Luke Health Services in Oswego.
Sam was born in Oswego, the son of the late Samuel and Virginia (Catalone) Virgo. He was a life resident.
He was employed for many years as an operating engineer for Local #545 in Oswego.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Sam was the owner and driver of the #32 race car, and raced for many years at the Oswego Speedway. He was a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan.
He was a communicant of St. Peter’s Church in Oswego.
Sam was a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family and would do anything for them. He will be missed by many.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Deborah (Rose) Virgo of Oswego; three daughters, Brandi (Ken) Dunsmore of North Carolina, Pamela (Chris) Denmark of Oswego, and Rebecca (Jarin) Thompson of Oswego; three sons, Derrick (Kristy) Virgo of Fayetteville, Samuel (Kathy) Virgo Jr. of Volney, and Robert (Kirstie) Virgo of Oswego; two sisters, JoAnn (Hugh) Cloonan of Oswego, and Jean (Rob) McLean of Oswego; 17 grandchildren, Derek, Kristopher, Kaydin, Joseph, Aidan, Dylan, Vincent, Braedon, Bailey, Gage, Jaydin, Carmella, Abigail, Austin, Avery, Ace, and Vada; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, with a service to follow at 6 p.m. Masks are required and NYS social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Commented