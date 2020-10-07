MINETTO — Sam Hart, 86, of Minetto, died on Oct. 4, 2020.
Born and raised in Oswego, he was the son of the late Edgar and Grace (Baker) Hart.
Sam was an Oswego High School graduate, who later served in the United States Army from 1954-1956.
Sam married his wife, the late Dawn (Dumas) Hart and raised their family in Minetto. He was employed as a supervisor by Armstrong World Industries in Fulton and retired in 1993.
Sam was a lifetime NRA member, he belonged to rifle and gun clubs and he enjoyed hunting. Sam was a past member of the Minetto Volunteer Fire Department.
Sam is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Raymond) LaVere, and his son, Richard (Kim) Hart, both of Oswego; four grandchildren, Stacie LaVere, Matthew LaVere, Stephanie Kaiser and Lyndsea Hart; three great-grandchildren Rachel Myers, Mattilynne Purchas and Leah Kaiser, and many nieces and nephews. In addition, he also leaves behind the cat, the dog, and many, many friends.
Sam was predeceased by his wife Dawn in 2014; their son, Michael Hart in 1973; and his siblings Kenneth Hart, Muriel Graves, Molly Dutcher, Elsie Jarrett, Alan “Bob” Hart, Stanley Hart, Elaine Geiger, Julia Battles and Dorothy Hart.
Sam, the man, is officially, “Out in the lot.” In following Sam’s wishes, there will be no services.
Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.
