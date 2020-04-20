Sally V. Thompson, 85, a resident of Oswego passed away on April 18 at the Oswego Hospital.
She was born in Paint Rock, Alabama and was the daughter of the late Art and Eva (Jonen) Kimbrough.
Sally was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children, Robert C. (Rob) Thompson and Pamela J. (Thompson, DiGregorio) Reynolds both of Oswego, grandsons, Mark L. DiGregorio Jr., Michael E. DiGregorio, Nelson R. (Bob) DiGregorio, Robert C. ((Robbie) Thompson, Jason M. Thompson, granddaughters, Crystal L. DiGregorio, Jessica L. Reynolds, great grandchildren Michael N. DiGregorio, Mark L. DiGregorio III, Nelson R. (Bobbio) DiGregorio, Justin L. DiGregorio, Landon T. DiGregorio, Carter G. DiGregorio, Megan E. DiGregorio, Taylor M. DiGregorio, Jonathan M. DiGregorio, Jason M. Thompson Jr. and Kazley Everson Thompson.
She was predeceased by her husband, Charles (Bob) Thompson in 1989.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.
There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.
