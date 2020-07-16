OSWEGO — Sally G. Lockwood, 83, a resident of Oswego passed away on July 11, 2020 at her home.
Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late J.B. and Grace (Anderson) Wilson and had attended Oswego schools.
She worked for Conn Knitting in her youth and later on was the owner, along with her husband, Richard, of J.B. Wilson Automotive and also RS&D Ice Company.
Sally was a long time member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Surviving are her son, Richard Lockwood Jr. of Oswego; two daughters, Bonnie Conrad of Riverview, Florida, and Peggy Lockwood, Brandon, Florida; her brother, James B. Wilson J. of Lititz, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Scott (Jennilyn) Conrad of Brandon, Florida, and Crystal (Kevin) Lee of Citrus Springs, Florida; great-grandchildren, Keira Lee, Kaitlyn Lee and Corbin Conrad and Averie Conrad.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Lockwood Sr., and daughter, Susan Lockwood
Memorial services will be held in the summer of 2021 at the Page Memorial Chapel in Riverside Cemetery.
There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are in care of Dowdle Funeral Home.
